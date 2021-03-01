Young Clark County students, staff back in school after nearly a year

Some pre-kindergarten through third-grade students returned to school Monday for a first day of instruction like no other.

Danny Cohen, left, and Cheryl Gorman, school bus drivers, chat at the Cheyenne Transportation Yard as they prepare to head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Donald Brace, a school bus driver, inspects his bus as he prepares to head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, right, chats with Jerry Preston, a school bus driver, as he visits the Cheyenne Transportation Yard and greet bus drivers and transportation staff as they head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erica Johnson, a school bus driver, inspects her bus at the Cheyenne Transportation Yard as she prepares to head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The excitement outside Tyrone Thompson Elementary School Monday rivaled that at Sunday’s Golden Globes, minus the red carpet. Photos were snapped by adoring parents as the PA system blared Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Preschoolers sat in the center of hula hoops to help with social distancing before following their teacher inside — a sign, like the masks they were wearing, that this was not a typical school year.

Earlier, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara greeted bus drivers at the Cheyenne Transportation Yard as they departed to pick up kids.

“My staff, the entire team has done a great job,” he said. “There’s been a lot of planning, a lot of revision, with the best intention of keeping our staff and our students safe.”

More than 40K students returning

Just over 40,000 students in preschool through third grade are returning this week for hybrid instruction — two days of in-person learning in classrooms and three days of distance learning. Monday’s return marked the first time students have been on campuses since March 2020.

The hybrid phase for elementary students will end on April 6, when full-time in-person instruction will resume, according to a plan announced last week by Clark County School District officials. Older students will return under the hybrid model in two waves beginning March 22.

At Thompson, where around 90 students returned for classes Monday, parents reported no hesitation on their part or that of their students, citing the need for social interaction as the number one reason to return.

“It sucks doing school from the kitchen table,” said Sarah Colwell, parent to a third grader.

Colwell said she understands that there are only a few months left of school, but that her daughter needs interaction from her peers and teachers after a year of being home.

“And honestly I just wanted her out of the house,” she said.

Paula Barton, grandparent to a preschooler, said the boy was elated to be on campus, primarily for the opportunity to socialize. But learning is also a factor, she said.

“He probably does better, getting it from the teacher instead of us,” she said.

Frank Hoffman, parent to two Thompson students, said he was hoping they’d benefit from the experience of being in school, and from face-to-face time with a teacher.

“I think you get more out of it than being at home,” he said.

For his daughter Abigail, the answer to what she was most looking forward to came easily:

“To sit at my desk and see Miss Stanley, ” she said.

‘Reignited with joy’

As the time came to head inside, one 3-year-old preschooler burst into tears — but regained his composure immediately after walking into the building, Assistant Principal Vanessa Price said.

Price said she was most looking forward to the joy of having kids back on campus.

“Teachers are reignited with joy,” she said. “They didn’t sign up for teaching online.”

Price said the district’s newest school has now had multiple so-called reopenings, marking the first day of school in August with teachers on campus, and then welcoming them back last week after a period of working from home.

But Monday’s reopening felt like the real deal, she said.

“Today we feel the energy and the excitement,” she said.

The next step is to work out whatever issues may arise ahead of the broader April 6 reopening, Price said. On Monday the internet went down in the upper elementary wing, but with no 4th or 5th graders on campus yet, the issue would not impact learning.

“You are on campus and that’s awesome!” Principal Robert Hinchliffe said over the loudspeaker as the day officially began.

Reopening to just one-quarter of the school’s population nearly six months after the school year began is somewhat bittersweet, Hinchliffe said, as the new school had grand plans for its first classes of students.

“But we just have to find a different way,” he said.

Dismissal poses potential problems

One worry is dismissal, which will be done multiple gates to accommodate social distancing, as well as the general traffic around the school. But the school’s staff have a plan in place, Hinchliffe said.

“The teachers will take care of everything. They’re professionals and they’ll make the best choices for the kids,” Hinchliffe said.

Schools have baked in numerous precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among students and then onto their families and others in community. Among them: social distancing and face masks for all children and staff and special sickrooms where any students showing symptoms will be isolated until their parents can pick them up.

School and elected officials also are trying to raise awareness of another public health concern: inattentive motorists.

At a news briefing on Friday, Andrew Bennett, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, noted that last school year 41 students were struck by vehicles while walking to or from schools.

“One of those resulted in a fatality and three of those (students) were left seriously injured, which resulted in life-changing injuries,” Bennett said. “When we talk about the importance of pedestrian safety, literally lives are on the line.”

Jara said at the bus yard that he was hopeful that a landmark day lay ahead.

“Today’s a success if the kids get on the bus, they go to school, they have something to eat and they go back home,” he said.

