Educators, child care workers now eligible for COVID vaccine

Tymeeka Davis, right, is given the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas.

Grade school teachers, college professors and child care workers are now eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District website.

The agency posted to its website Monday morning that “frontline community support” workers can schedule an appointment.

The category includes frontline staff for the Nevada System of Higher Education frontline, as well as for public, private and charter schools. According to the state COVID-19 playbook, eligible NSHE workers are “instructional and administrative faculty and all noninstructional staff types across the NSHE system who must work on campus, in close contact with others, and who cannot and have not been able to conduct their job duties from home.”

It also includes workers in child care, government, essential public transportation, mortuary services and “frontline workers who support food, shelter, court/legal and social services, and other necessities of life for needy groups and individuals.”

The health district and local governments have opened several vaccination sites in the past week. The wait to get an appointment continues to be lengthy in some cases.

