Election is over for these lucky winners

Nonpartisan candidates who get more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary election don’t have to appear on the November ballot.

Kevin McMahill, left, and his wife Kelly raise a toast during Kevin McMahill's election night party at Siegel's Bagelmania on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. McMahill, the former undersheriff of Clark County, won 58 percent on the primary vote and will become sheriff in January, replacing Joe Lombardo. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For many campaigns, Tuesday’s primary election was just the first step on a campaign that’s going to continue right through the general election on Nov. 8.

But for some, Tuesday’s victory is final.

In nonpartisan races, candidates who receive more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary win their seats outright, and several candidates did just that on Tuesday.

The highest profile of those candidates was former Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill, who ended the night with 58 percent of the vote in the three-person race for Clark County sheriff. His closest rival, Assemblyman Tom Roberts, had 23.5 percent.

Vote totals include early and Election Day in-person voting, as well as mail ballots counted thus far. Totals could change as mail ballots postmarked by Election Day are received and counted by the county.

McMahill told the Review-Journal he’d take a brief break before pinning on the sheriff’s four stars early next year. Current Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s term doesn’t end until January.

Then, he added, “I’m going to start working on being the sheriff right away.”

McMahill is one of 18 Southern Nevada candidates whose nonpartisan races appeared to have been resolved outright Tuesday. The other candidates elected outright include mayors, city council members, judges and constables.

Mayoral wins

With 75 percent of the vote, Michelle Romero bested Frank Ficadenti and Drew Dison in Henderson’s race to replace Mayor Debra March.

“I’m just honored at the opportunity and humbled at the support, and I look forward to becoming the next mayor,” Romero told the Review-Journal Wednesday. “I just love Henderson and I think we are going to make it better than it already is.”

Joe Hardy will become the next Boulder City mayor with nearly 66 percent of the vote, beating incumbent Kiernan McManus, who had 29 percent.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman staved off five challengers with 57 percent of the votes in the Ward 2 race.

“I’m just grateful for everyone in my ward in trusting me for another four years as their councilwoman,” Seaman told the Review-Journal Wednesday. She said she would continue to focus on public safety and bringing a medical district to Summerlin, including a children’s hospital.

Preliminary results showed that North Las Vegas City Council incumbents Isaac Barron and Scott Black were cruising to re-election in Ward 1 and Ward 3 with 65 and 59 percent of the votes in their primaries, respectively.

Barron said he was happy with the results.

“More than anything else, I’m also happy that for me the election is over,” he told the Review-Journal, adding that the council would continue to revitalize the city, particularly its downtown district, and work to bring more medical facilities and public housing.

“It wasn’t just a vote for me,” he said, “I think overall, it’s a vote (of confidence) for me and my colleagues.”

Other winners

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Bonaventure had just above the threshold — 50.46 percent of the vote — over challenger Danielle “Pieper” Chio’s 30 percent. The outcome of close races could change as mail ballots are counted, however.

Henderson Municipal Judge Jeremy Cooley was squeaking to re-election with 52 percent of the votes in a three-way race with 29 percent of the ballots going to second-place Andrew Coates.

In North Las Vegas Municipal Court races, Judge Chris Lee had 56 percent of the vote in a two-way race. Jonathan MacArthur got 44 percent.

In a race to replace North Las Vegas Municipal Judge Sean Hoeffgen, Courtney Ketter had 51 percent to Jason Gunnell’s 48 percent.

And Moapa Valley Township Constable Mark Harding was cruising to re-election with 56 percent in a four-way race.

