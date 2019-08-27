Excessive heat conditions continue in Las Vegas Valley
There is no relief this week from the blistering late-summer weather conditions affecting the Las Vegas Valley.
With high temperatures expected to reach 108 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, the excessive heat warning will continue through 9 p.m. Wednesday and could be extended, said meteorologist John Adair with the National Weather Service.
“We’ll look at the situation on Wednesday morning and the warning could be extended,” Adair said.
The high temperatures will dip to 107 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Overnight lows are above-normal as well, with low 80s forecast early this week and upper 70s for the second half of the week.
Cloud cover by the first of next week could bring some relief.
“We haven’t seen much of that this month, but skies could have some clouds later Sunday or Monday,” Adair said, noting that there could be a slight chance of rain in the Spring Mountains early next week.
Cooling stations opened
Clark County has opened additional cooling stations in preparation of the high temperatures.
Summer day shelters
• The Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
• The Shade Tree (for women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cooling stations Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
• Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Dula Gym, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
• Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Downtown Senior Center (age 50+) 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Heritage Park Senior Facility (age 50+), 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 24 hours daily
• Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd., 24 hours daily
• American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
• The Salvation Army Mesquite, 355 W. Mesquite Blvd., No. B-50, Mesquite, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Source: Clark County