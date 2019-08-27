Excessive heat conditions continue in Las Vegas Valley

There is no relief this week from the blistering late-summer weather conditions affecting the Las Vegas Valley.

An excessive heat warning is set to expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley, but could be extended by the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

There is no relief this week from the blistering late-summer weather conditions affecting the Las Vegas Valley.

With high temperatures expected to reach 108 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, the excessive heat warning will continue through 9 p.m. Wednesday and could be extended, said meteorologist John Adair with the National Weather Service.

“We’ll look at the situation on Wednesday morning and the warning could be extended,” Adair said.

The high temperatures will dip to 107 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows are above-normal as well, with low 80s forecast early this week and upper 70s for the second half of the week.

Cloud cover by the first of next week could bring some relief.

“We haven’t seen much of that this month, but skies could have some clouds later Sunday or Monday,” Adair said, noting that there could be a slight chance of rain in the Spring Mountains early next week.