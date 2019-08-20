Excessive heat warning begins Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas Valley residents will live with another excessive heat warning beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday and lasting through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The predicted high for Tuesday is 108 degrees with sunny skies and lights winds about 6 mph.
The record high for Tuesday is 110, set in 1950.
On Wednesday, the high is forecast for 109 with sunny skies and light mph winds.
Overnight lows will be about 80.
The normal high for this time of year is 101, said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce.
The above-average temperature conditions will last at least for 10 days. The forecast shows minimal cooling for Friday through the weekend with highs around 104 before temperatures rise again next week.
Cooling stations will be open to help residents who need a place to cool off or get water.
People should follow all extreme heat precautions such as wearing light-colored clothing, staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day, hydrating frequently and checking on conditions for family, friends and animals.
Summer day shelters open until Sept. 30
— Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
— Shade Tree (women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Southern Nevada cooling stations open from Aug. 20-22:
— Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N. Walnut Road. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
— Pearson Community Center: 1625 W. Carey Ave.. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
— Dula Gymnasium: 441 E. Bonanza Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
— Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
— Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St. Open from 8a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
— Downtown Recreation Center in Henderson: 105 W. Basic Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
— Downtown Senior Center in Henderson: 27 E. Texas Ave. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for people 50 and older.
— Heritage Park Senior Facility in Henderson: 300 S. Racetrack Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for people 50 and older.
— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center: 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Open 24/7.
— Veterans Village: 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Open 24/7
Laughlin and Mesquite cooling stations open Aug. 20-22:
— American Legion in Laughlin: 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
— Colorado River Food Bank in Laughlin: 240 Laughlin Civic Drive. Open from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
— Salvation Army Mesquite in Laughlin: 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. #B-50. Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Source: Clark County