Excessive heat warning begins Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley

An excessive heat warning begins Tuesday morning and will last through Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Valley residents will live with another excessive heat warning beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday and lasting through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The predicted high for Tuesday is 108 degrees with sunny skies and lights winds about 6 mph.

The record high for Tuesday is 110, set in 1950.

On Wednesday, the high is forecast for 109 with sunny skies and light mph winds.

Overnight lows will be about 80.

The normal high for this time of year is 101, said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

The above-average temperature conditions will last at least for 10 days. The forecast shows minimal cooling for Friday through the weekend with highs around 104 before temperatures rise again next week.

Cooling stations will be open to help residents who need a place to cool off or get water.

People should follow all extreme heat precautions such as wearing light-colored clothing, staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day, hydrating frequently and checking on conditions for family, friends and animals.