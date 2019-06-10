Excessive heat warning for Las Vegas Valley this week

High temperatures will be above average for this time of year, peaking at 107 on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Valley will see the “hottest week so far this year,” according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will kick off this week’s trend of above-normal temperatures with a high of 98. Normal highs this time of year average 97 degrees.

An excessive heat warning will go into effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday when the valley will see respective highs of 105 and 107.

A 105-degree high is forecast Thursday followed by a high of 102 on Friday.

Overnight lows this week will be in the high 70s to low 80s, the weather service said. Rain is not expected this week.