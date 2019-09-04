Excessive heat warning includes Las Vegas, Colorado River Valley

An excessive heat warning has again been issued for the Las Vegas Valley from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, for the Las Vegas Valley. The high temperature will reach 105 to 109. A similar warning continues for the Colorado River Valley, according to the National Weather Service. The high in Laughlin and Bullhead City, Ariz., may reach 115. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)

The high temperatures across the valley could reach 109 degrees.

“Tuesday just got a bit hotter than we expected (106) so we issued the warning for just Wednesday,” said meteorologist Chris Outler of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The overnight lows this week will be right around 80 degrees.

The Colorado River Valley’s excessive heat warning continues with highs from 110 to 115 degrees in Laughlin and Bullhead City, Ariz.

In Las Vegas, there is a 10 percent chance of rain activity that will increase to 20 percent on Thursday.

“Thursday is really the day to watch for rain,” Outler said. “We may have some morning showers with a chance in the afternoon as well.”

Highs for Thursday and Friday should reach 103.

A trend toward fall temperatures will come as early as Sunday, Outler said.

“We should finally have highs that are in the mid-90s instead of triple digits,” he said.

August finished as the second hottest August on record with an average temperature (the daily high and low each day) of 94.3 degrees, just 0.1 degree under last August at 94.4 degrees.

The normal August average temperature for Las Vegas is 90.6.