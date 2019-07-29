Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

An excessive heat warning was issued early Monday for the Las Vegas Valley. An official high temperature of 111 is forcast, but it will be much hotter in many areas.

Aaron Romeo, 5, left, and Julian Romeo, 7, right, crawl through a hole in the swimming pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jordan Haney, 11, left, and Devin Haney, 13, right, play together in the swimming pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brenden Haney, 15, cools off in a water sprinkler at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gregory Henderson holds his daughter London, 3, in the swimming pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People cool off in the swimming pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ahmad Wynne, 8, cools off in the pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chevelle Scott, left, watches her grandchildren, Ellis Stay, center, and Lucy Stay, 4, right, playing together at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in the Las Vegas Valley for most of Monday, potentially the hottest day of 2019.

The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with temperatures expected to top out at 111 degrees during the day before decreasing 24 degrees overnight to a low of 87.

According to the weather service, a 111-degree day on July 13 has been the hottest day of 2019 and will remain so unless Monday’s temperatures surpass that mark.

As for the heat warning, the agency is reminding the public to hydrate often, limit time outdoors and to check on others to make sure they are safe.

🌡️ Dangerous heat across parts of the Southwest US today. #LasVegas is under an Excessive Heat Warning today as hot temperatures may become unsafe you're if not careful. Hydrate often, limit time outdoors, & NEVER leave pets or kids in the car! #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/rXFXGVgx2W — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2019

“It’s going to be another rough one for people outside,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe.

Heat aside, conditions should be calm and dry Monday although gusts could reach up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

The high will drop to 105 on Tuesday as moisture and clouds move into the valley in the evening, bringing a 10 percent chance for rain or thunderstorms on Wednesday. Any precipitation should be gone by Thursday, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for drop in temperatures to 97 degrees paired with mostly cloudy skies, while Thursday’s high will creep up to 100 and Friday’s will rebound to 103.

