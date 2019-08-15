Excessive heat warning still in effect in Las Vegas Valley

If you enjoy basking in the summer heat, the next month will be to your liking.

Las Vegas residents Laura Mitchell, left, and Mehka Klimer, with Klimer's dogs, Rucca and Opie, hike Mount Charleston, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

If you enjoy basking in the summer heat, the next month will be to your liking.

Thursday is projected to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 110 degrees, just below the 111 mark set in 2002, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning that began Wednesday morning will continue through 8 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s forecast high drops to 108 with 105 projected for Saturday and a degree lower on Sunday.

The valley’s clear skies may see a few clouds on Sunday.

Residents should take precautions such as staying indoors during the hottest part of the day, avoiding strenuous activity, staying hydrated and checking on other people, pets and animals, among other measures.

Above-average temperature conditions in the Las Vegas Valley have a 60 percent chance of continuing through mid-September, according to Trevor Boucher, a meteorologist for the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

“The forecast is for above-average temperatures for four weeks or the foreseeable future,” he said.

There is no indication of any monsoon development in the forecast, Boucher said. The late-summer monsoon season has been one of the weakest ones in recent years.