Excessive heat warning still in effect in Las Vegas Valley
If you enjoy basking in the summer heat, the next month will be to your liking.
If you enjoy basking in the summer heat, the next month will be to your liking.
Thursday is projected to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 110 degrees, just below the 111 mark set in 2002, according to the National Weather Service.
An excessive heat warning that began Wednesday morning will continue through 8 p.m. Friday.
Friday’s forecast high drops to 108 with 105 projected for Saturday and a degree lower on Sunday.
The valley’s clear skies may see a few clouds on Sunday.
Residents should take precautions such as staying indoors during the hottest part of the day, avoiding strenuous activity, staying hydrated and checking on other people, pets and animals, among other measures.
Above-average temperature conditions in the Las Vegas Valley have a 60 percent chance of continuing through mid-September, according to Trevor Boucher, a meteorologist for the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.
“The forecast is for above-average temperatures for four weeks or the foreseeable future,” he said.
There is no indication of any monsoon development in the forecast, Boucher said. The late-summer monsoon season has been one of the weakest ones in recent years.
Where to stay cool
Summer day shelters
• Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Shade Tree (women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cooling stations
• Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 702-455-8402
• Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Ave., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 702-455-1220
• Dula Gymnasium, 441 East Bonanza Road, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m to 6 p.m. 702-229-6307
• Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 702-455-0566
• Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 702-455-7169
• Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 702-267-4040
• Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pets are welcome. 02-229-6117
Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Boulevard South, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.