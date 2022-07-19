Explosion reported at Hoover Dam

Boulder City authorities said they were responding to a report of an emergency call at Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning.

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam,” a 10:31 a.m. tweet from the city stated. “No further information is available at this time.”

Further details were not released, but the alert came as a Twitter user identified as Kristy Hairston posted a short video clip of a small fire and a large cloud of black smoke rising from a segment of the dam structure.

“Touring the #hooverdam and heard an explosion #fire,” Hairston wrote on Twitter.

Twenty minutes after the city’s initial tweet, officials sent another: “The fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions.”

Last week, an explosion at a Boulder City manufacturing facility injured six people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

