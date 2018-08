The Las Vegas Farm in northwest Las Vegas is a popular spot for visitors to have up-close experiences with many different animals.

Las Vegas Farm volunteer Christine Smith pets a rescued goat in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Las Vegas Farm also includes Barn Buddies rescue, a family-friendly sanctuary for animals. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Rescued animals photographed at the Las Vegas Farm in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Las Vegas Farm also includes Barn Buddies rescue, a family-friendly sanctuary for animals. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A cat sits on an outdoor grocery market table at the Las Vegas Farm in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Las Vegas Farm also includes Barn Buddies rescue, a family-friendly sanctuary for animals. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A rescued goat at the Las Vegas Farm sticks its head out of a gate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Las Vegas Farm also includes Barn Buddies rescue, a family-friendly sanctuary for animals. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A rescued chicken walks underneath a truck at the Las Vegas Farm in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Las Vegas Farm also includes Barn Buddies rescue, a family-friendly sanctuary for animals. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Foldy sits on a drawer at the Las Vegas Farm in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Las Vegas Farm also includes Barn Buddies rescue, a family-friendly sanctuary for animals. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Jason the cat sleeps on a porch as rescued goats watch at the Las Vegas Farm in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Las Vegas Farm also includes Barn Buddies rescue, a family-friendly sanctuary for animals. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Ashley Miles pets Jason the cat at the Las Vegas Farm in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The Las Vegas Farm also includes Barn Buddies rescue, a family-friendly sanctuary for animals. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

The farm also includes Barn Buddies rescue, a family-friendly sanctuary for animals.

The farm is located at 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. For more information, go to thelasvegasfarm.com.