Family launches fundraiser for man hurt in Boulder City blast

Eddie DiGangi, right, with his wife, Niki, in a family snapshot. Eddie DiGangi suffered serious injuries in an explosion Monday, July 11, 2022, at a Boulder City area manufacturing plant, Armorock Polymer Concrete. (DiGangi family.)

An explosion at Armorock Polymer Concrete is investigated Monday, July 11, 2022, in Boulder City. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and family of a man seriously injured at a manufacturing plant near Boulder City are raising money to help him overcome his injuries.

Eddie DiGangi and his wife, Niki, both worked at the Armorock Polymer Concrete facility at 14555 S. U.S. Highway 95. The Boulder City Fire Department said six people were injured at the plant Monday morning when an explosion involving polymer-type chemicals occurred just after 10 a.m.

Family friend Conrad Kipp said Wednesday that Eddie DiGangi was the most seriously injured in the blast. He remained hospitalized at University Medical Center on Wednesday, and his wife is unable to work because of the explosion.

“We want to get them as much assistance as possible,” Kipp said.

Eddie DiGangi’s mother, Lynne Dee DiGangi, wrote on a GoFundMe page that any help is appreciated.

“Eddie and Niki were on cloud nine until that morning,” Lynne Dee DiGangi wrote. “They have a young daughter that is their world and have just recently purchased there first home.”

His mother said “it is unclear when he will be able to return to work, but we know that it will not be for some time as they are continuously assessing his injuries. Unfortunately, Niki also works at the same plant and due to the explosion is not able to work, as the plant is now closed.

“As their family we are asking for any help to bring ease to Eddie and Niki during this road of recovery, so they can focus on what is most important,” she said. “Any donations will be used directly for monthly household expenses.”

Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said that while the plant has a Boulder City mailing address, it is located in unincorporated Clark County. The Clark County Fire Department and county building inspectors are investigating the blast, along with the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

