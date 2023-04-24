80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Family of 3 reported missing from Mount Charleston area have been found safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 9:10 am
 
Updated April 24, 2023 - 11:35 am
Chad Remillard, from left, Aiden Remillard and Kalean Tarbuskovich (Metropolitan Police Department)
Chad Remillard, from left, Aiden Remillard and Kalean Tarbuskovich (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license ...
A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license ...
A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man, woman and a 6-year-old child who were reported missing from the Mount Charleston area have been found safe, police said Monday morning.

Chad Remillard, 39, Kalean Tarbuskovich, 39, and Aiden Remillard, 6, were last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday near Mount Charleston, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 10 a.m., police announced the family had been found safe.

A spokesman for Red Rock Search and Rescue said they were planning to send a search party out when the trio was found at a Mount Charleston camping area.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
2
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
3
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
4
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
5
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas police seek missing 11-year-old girl
Las Vegas police seek missing 11-year-old girl
Metro officer involved in crash in northeast valley
Metro officer involved in crash in northeast valley
2-vehicle crash involves Las Vegas police officer
2-vehicle crash involves Las Vegas police officer
Human remains found in 1990 identified as teen homicide victim
Human remains found in 1990 identified as teen homicide victim
Skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified by coroner
Skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified by coroner
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital