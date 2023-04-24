Family of 3 reported missing from Mount Charleston area have been found safe

A man, woman and a 6-year-old child who were reported missing from the Mount Charleston area have been found safe, police said Monday morning.

Chad Remillard, from left, Aiden Remillard and Kalean Tarbuskovich (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man, woman and a 6-year-old child who were reported missing from the Mount Charleston area have been found safe, police said Monday morning.

Chad Remillard, 39, Kalean Tarbuskovich, 39, and Aiden Remillard, 6, were last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday near Mount Charleston, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 10 a.m., police announced the family had been found safe.

A spokesman for Red Rock Search and Rescue said they were planning to send a search party out when the trio was found at a Mount Charleston camping area.

