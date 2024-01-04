Family of slain carjacking victim receives new van

The widow of a victim killed in a carjacking spree a week ago was gifted a van to replace the family vehicle they used to transport their seven children.

Jerry Lopez and his wife Karen Lopez. (Courtesy of Karen Lopez)

Jerry Lopez, 39, a father of seven, was shot by a carjacker near Durango Drive and Windmill Lane, who was later shot and killed by Las Vegas police.

Lopez, who worked as a delivery driver for a linen company, was driving his family’s van to work when he was killed, police said.

Before stealing Lopez’s vehicle, 36-year-old Justin Davidson had fatally shot his mother on the 7500 block of Placid Street, according to police.

Davidson then stole a police car and carjacked another citizen on the 8500 block of Blue Diamond Road. At Durango and Windmill, police heard a gunshot and watched the man pull a victim, later identified by his family as Lopez, out of a van. Officers fired at the van as the suspect drove away.

The chase ended at Durango and Agate Avenue, where SWAT officers found Davidson dead inside the van.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Findlay Automotive reached out to the agency to offer help the Lopez family after the tragedy, planning to present the family with a new vehicle at Findlay Acura, 315 Auto Mall Drive in Henderson.

“The family van was destroyed when the incident occurred, leaving his widow and children in desperate need of transportation,” police wrote in a news release.

A GoFundMe campaign organized to help the family had raised more than $400,000 as of Thursday.

