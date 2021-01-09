Family Services investigating death of 13-year-old girl on Jan. 1

The Clark County Department of Family Services is investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl found unresponsive New Year’s Day.

The girl was found “at a local family residence” on Jan. 1 and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to a report from the county agency posted to the Division of Child and Family Services’ website. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, the report said.

The county agency has opened a case “for investigation and family assessment,” according to the report, which did not list an address where the girl was found unresponsive. The agency received two reports regarding the girl or her family in 2012, but neither rose to the level of an investigation, according to the report.

The same day the girl died, Las Vegas police were called to a home at 59 Panorama Crest Ave. in The Ridges, after fire officials requested help for an unresponsive juvenile, according to dispatch logs and Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

OcampoGomez said abuse and neglect detectives are aware of the case but are waiting for the results of an autopsy by the Clark County coroner’s office before determining if there will be an investigation. He did not provide specific information about the circumstances of the death, but did confirm it was “an alcohol-related incident.”

Police spokesman Misael Parra said Friday he could not confirm if the Department of Family and Services report was referencing the same death, since it wasn’t a Metro document.

However, Division of Child and Family Services’ social services chief Karla Delgado said Friday that no other juvenile deaths on Jan. 1 were reported to the agency.

Property and business records show the home is owned by Eva Littman, a prominent fertility doctor in Las Vegas. Littman unsuccessfully ran in the Nevada Assembly District 2 Democratic primary last year.

She has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Attempts by the Review-Journal to reach Littman have been unsuccessful.

The Clark County coroner’s office, which is closed Fridays, had not identified the person who died at the home as of Thursday afternoon, or released the cause and manner of death in the case.

In a Saturday email to parents, Roxanne Stansbury, head of the private Alexander Dawson School, said an eighth-grade student, Aumnie Halper, had died in “a tragic alcohol-related incident.” The email, obtained by the Review-Journal, described Halper as “a vivacious, bright, and joyful” member of the school community.

The Review-Journal could not confirm whether Halper died at the home owned by Littman. On the school’s Facebook page, a post says Halper died Jan. 1. The post does not mention alcohol.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.