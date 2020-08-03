Fatal accident closes Sands Avenue near Strip

A major thoroughfare to the Las Vegas Strip was closed Monday morning because of a fatal single-vehicle traffic accident.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash just east of Las Vegas Strip near Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emergency vehicles respond to a fatal crash just east of Las Vegas Strip on Sands Avenue on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Veags Review=Journal)

Las Vegas police respond to a fatal crash just east of Las Vegas Strip near Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Police said the single-vehicle crash ws on Sands Avenue. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash just east of Las Vegas Strip near Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A heavy Las Vegas police presence was observed in front of Wynn Las Vegas, where police had closed all lanes of Sands Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard South, to the east of the Strip. Las Vegas officers who investigate serious injury traffic accidents were also present. Spring Mountain Road becomes Sands Avenue when it crosses Las Vegas Boulevard.

An information officer said the single-vehicle crash shortly before 9 a.m. was fatal. No other details were available.

Police said it’s possible some roads will be closed in the area, but had no details.

