Fatal accident closes Sands Avenue near Strip
A major thoroughfare to the Las Vegas Strip was closed Monday morning because of a fatal single-vehicle traffic accident.
A heavy Las Vegas police presence was observed in front of Wynn Las Vegas, where police had closed all lanes of Sands Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard South, to the east of the Strip. Las Vegas officers who investigate serious injury traffic accidents were also present. Spring Mountain Road becomes Sands Avenue when it crosses Las Vegas Boulevard.
An information officer said the single-vehicle crash shortly before 9 a.m. was fatal. No other details were available.
Police said it’s possible some roads will be closed in the area, but had no details.
Further information was not immediately available.
