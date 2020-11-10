36°F
Local

Fatal crash at U.S. 95, Decatur likely to snarl rush hour traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 4:57 am
 
Updated November 10, 2020 - 5:34 am

A motorist was killed in a crash on U.S. 95 near North Decatur Boulevard early Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it was investigating the 4:11 a.m. collision.

Traffic is being diverted off northbound U.S. 95 in a forced exit.

“Expect majort delays forf the morning rush, avoid the area, road closures will be in plac e for the next few hours,” the NHP said in a tweet about 5:05 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

