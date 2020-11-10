Fatal crash at U.S. 95, Decatur likely to snarl rush hour traffic

A motorist was killed in a crash on U.S. 95 near Decatur Boulevard early Tuesday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement is investigating a fatal crash at U.S. 95 and Decatur Boulevard early Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (RTC Fast camera.

A motorist was killed in a crash on U.S. 95 near North Decatur Boulevard early Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it was investigating the 4:11 a.m. collision.

Traffic is being diverted off northbound U.S. 95 in a forced exit.

“Expect majort delays forf the morning rush, avoid the area, road closures will be in plac e for the next few hours,” the NHP said in a tweet about 5:05 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

