Fatal crash at US 95, Decatur likely to snarl rush hour traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 4:57 am
 
Updated November 10, 2020 - 5:34 am

A woman was killed killed and two other people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 at North Decatur Boulevard early Tuesday.

The woman who died at the scene had been a passenger in a black Jaguar that had rolled about 4:11 a.m. while northbound on the 95 at Decatur. She and another passenger had returned to the vehicle to collect belongings when the Jaguar was hit broadside by a Ford F-150 pickup, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka.

The other passenger in the Jaguar was taken to UMC in critical condition while the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

A photo tweeted out by the NHP showed the Jaguar flipped on its roof.

Traffic was being diverted off northbound U.S. 95 in a forced exit.

“Expect major delays forthe morning rush, avoid the area, road closures will be in place for the next few hours,” the NHP said in a tweet about 5:05 a.m.

Smaka said the northbound 95 will be closed for much of the rush hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

