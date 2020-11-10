Fatal crash at US 95, Decatur snarls rush hour traffic

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 near Decatur Boulevard early Tuesday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at U.S. 95 and Decatur Boulevard, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Law enforcement is investigating a fatal crash at U.S. 95 and Decatur Boulevard early Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (RTC Fast camera)

Northbound U.S. 95 traffic is snarled as it leaves the Spaghetti Bowl near Rancho Drive about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, because of the fatal crash at U.S. 95 and Decatur Boulevard. (RTC Fast camera)

The woman who died at the scene had been a passenger in a black Jaguar that had rolled about 4:11 a.m. while northbound on the 95 at Decatur. She and another passenger had returned to the vehicle to collect belongings when the Jaguar was hit broadside by a Ford F-150 pickup, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka.

The other passenger in the Jaguar was taken to UMC in critical condition while the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

A photo tweeted out by the NHP showed the Jaguar flipped on its roof.

Traffic was being diverted off northbound U.S. 95 in a forced exit. As of 8 a.m. traffic was jammed back to the Spaghetti Bowl.

“Expect major delays forthe morning rush, avoid the area, road closures will be in place for the next few hours,” the NHP said in a tweet about 5:05 a.m.

Smaka said the northbound 95 will be closed for much of the rush hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

