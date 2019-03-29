Fatal crash closes Boulder Highway lanes near Sahara

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that has shout down all southbound lanes on Boulder Highway at Dalhart Street, near 4 Mile Bar and Kings Row Trailer Park on Friday, March. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning that has shut down southbound lanes on Boulder Highway at Dalhart Street, near Sahara Avenue.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said police responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. after a car crashed into a wall at 3650 Boulder Highway near 4 Mile Bar and Kings Row Trailer Park.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Matchko said it is unknown if the driver was impaired and that fatal investigators are on the scene.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area as Boulder Highway will remain closed while the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.