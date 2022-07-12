Fatal crash shuts down I-15 lanes near California border
A tweet from Nevada State Police around 7:30 a.m. said all southbound lanes were closed, and northbound traffic was using the shoulder as a one-lane road.
At least one person was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in Jean.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to Interstate 15 just north of Primm at 7:10 a.m. after a crash in the southbound lanes, according to traffic logs maintained by the department.
“Expect delays and avoid the area if possible,” the tweet read.
Circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear Tuesday morning.
