Fatal crash shuts down I-15 lanes near California border

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2022 - 7:47 am
 
Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada border is absent after a fatal c ...
Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada border is absent after a fatal crash three miles north on the roadway Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Primm. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

At least one person was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in Jean.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to Interstate 15 just north of Primm at 7:10 a.m. after a crash in the southbound lanes, according to traffic logs maintained by the department.

A tweet from Nevada State Police around 7:30 a.m. said all southbound lanes were closed, and northbound traffic was using the shoulder as a one-lane road.

“Expect delays and avoid the area if possible,” the tweet read.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear Tuesday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

