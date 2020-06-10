Fatal morning crash closes US 95 in Nye County

U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County is closed Wednesday morning as Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal crash.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County is closed Wednesday morning as Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal crash.

The Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at mile marker 15. The highway is closed in both directions “due to debris,” the Highway Patrol said.

#trafficalert Fatal Crash 95/Mile Marker 15 in Nye County. 2 vehicles, 1 confirmed deceased. 95 is closed in both directions due to debris. Seek alternate routes, expect delays in the area. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 10, 2020

The accident involved two vehicles. One person was killed. Further details were not immediately available.

“Seek alternate routes, expect delays in the area,” the Highway Patrol tweeted.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.