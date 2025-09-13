Fatal three-vehicle crash shuts down I-11 at Decatur

One man was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 11, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

One man was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 11, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

Haggstrom said troopers responded at about 6:09 a.m. to th enorthbound lanes of I-11 at Decatur Boulevard. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-11 at Decatur are closed, with traffic diverted to the Decatur on-ramp, Haggstrom said. Lane closures may shift may shift as the investigation conties, and the freeway is expected to remain closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com