FDA continues warning over romaine lettuce from Salinas, Calif.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to warn consumers about romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region as the source of an E. coli outbreak that has resulted in 102 cases reported in 23 states, though no Nevada illnesses have been reported. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Your neighborhood buffet still might be missing a significant salad bar item.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to warn consumers about romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region as the source of an E. coli outbreak that has resulted in 102 cases reported in 23 states, though no Nevada illnesses have been reported, according to its news release.

Romaine lettuce that was harvested outside of the Salinas region has not been implicated in this outbreak investigation, the FDA said. Hydroponically- and greenhouse-grown romaine, which is voluntarily labeled as “indoor grown,” from any region does not appear to be related to the current outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Monday, 58 of the 102 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 needed hospitalization, but no deaths have been reported. Four of the cases were found in California, and three in Arizona.

What to do

According to the FDA release, romaine lettuce may be voluntarily labeled with a harvest region. If this voluntary label indicates that the romaine lettuce was grown in “Salinas” (whether alone or with the name of another location) do not eat it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

If romaine lettuce does not have information about harvest region or does not indicate that it has been grown indoors (hydroponically- and greenhouse-grown), throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers ordering salad containing romaine at a restaurant or at a salad bar should ask the staff whether the romaine came from Salinas. If it did, or they do not know, do not eat it.

The Salinas region as defined by the United Fresh Produce Association and the Produce Marketing Association Romaine Taskforce Report includes: Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties in California.

