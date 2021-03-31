54°F
Fire at ex-home of White Cross Drugs, Vickie’s Diner quickly put out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 11:24 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2021 - 11:36 pm
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
A fire outside a recently shuttered diner sent firefighters rushing to Downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called around 7:45 p.m. to the old White Cross Market and Vickie’s Diner, 1700 Las Vegas Blvd., South, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Investigators believe a trash caught fire outside the building, causing $500 worth of damage.

No one was injured.

