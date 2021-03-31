Fire at ex-home of White Cross Drugs, Vickie’s Diner quickly put out
A fire outside a recently shuttered diner sent firefighters rushing to Downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called around 7:45 p.m. to the old White Cross Market and Vickie’s Diner, 1700 Las Vegas Blvd., South, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.
Investigators believe a trash caught fire outside the building, causing $500 worth of damage.
No one was injured.