Fire at North Las Vegas church causes $125K in damage

A North Las Vegas church caught fire late Friday, but as of Saturday officials did not believe it was suspicious, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said.

North Las Vegas Fire Department (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters were called about 10:30 p.m. Friday to the Greater Most High Church, at 2717 York Street, the department said. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the one-story church and found heavy smoke and flames in the kitchen area.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes, but the smoke and fire damage affected other areas of the church and its attic, the department said. The worship area of the church had “minimal damage.”

“NLVFD fire investigators responded and are continuing to investigate, however, preliminary evidence has not led to suspicious causes,” the department said in a statement.

No one was inside the church when it caught fire, and no one was injured, the department said. The department estimated there was $125,000 in damage to the building.

Because the fire was in a religious institution, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will help investigate.

