Fire at vacant east Las Vegas house kills 1

Firefighters and police at a fire at a boarded up home at 1705. S. Eastern Avenue on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flames come from a boarded-up home at 1705 S. Eastern Ave. on Monday, May 4, 2020. One person was found deceased inside the residence. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Firefighters begin inspection of a vacant home at 1705 S. Eastern Ave. after flames were extinguished on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person died at a fire at a vacant house in east Las Vegas early Monday.

F3H TOC: 5:01AM 1705 S Eastern Ave, smoke & flames showing from roof of 1-sto vacant/boarded up house, crews setting up and attacking. #PIO1NEWS E4,8,1,14,T8, R4,204,14, CB3, EMS1, AR3, B1,3 Incident #0156954 W3 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 4, 2020

Crews were called to 1705 S. Eastern Ave. at 5 a.m. and arrived to find smoke and flaming coming from the roof of a single-story vacant house.

A deceased person was found inside the structure, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Witnesses at the scene and who live in the neighborhood said the home was vacant and frequented by squatters and was the second fire in three weeks.

All lanes of Eastern Avenue were closed in the area.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

