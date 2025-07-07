Fire burning 15 acres near Trout Canyon Road in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

A fire is burning east near Trout Canyon Road in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, about 15-20 miles east of Pahrump.

A fire is burning east of the 1300 block of Trout Canyon Road. The size of the blaze is about 15 acres as of Sunday evening, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Brian O'Neal. July 6, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The size of the blaze, located east of the 1300 block of Trout Canyon Road, is about 15 acres as of Sunday evening, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Brian O’Neal.

A couple driving down Trout Canyon Road spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal after being evacuated from the area. Vince Sauer said he and his wife left their home in the area of the fire at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

“The firefighters are doing a good job. They always do a good job. It seemed like they were making progress,” Sauer said. The last information Sauer said he learned before leaving the area was that the fire had not reached any homes.

Sauer and his wife took some items that are important to them, including some photos and a stamp collection, in their pickup truck in case the fire spreads.

CCFD urban and volunteer units as well as the Bureau of Land Management, and United States Forest Service fire suppression units are currently battling the fire, and homes have been evacuated, according to a Fire Chief O’Neal. Aviation resources are conducting water drops as well, according to O’Neal’s press release.

Trout Canyon and Lovell Summit Roads are closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

