Local

Fire crews battle wildfire northwest of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 7:15 pm
 
About 15 acres have burned in a wildfire in the northwest end of the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest near Mount Stirling in the Spring Mountains. Crews were responding after the fire began on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (National Forest Service)
About 15 acres have burned in a wildfire in the northwest end of the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest near Mount Stirling in the Spring Mountains. Crews were responding after the fire began on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (National Forest Service)

Firefighters and four air tankers are battling a 15-acre wildfire near Mount Stirling in the Spring Mountains.

Two single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers, eight smokejumpers, a Type 2 firefighter crew and a local contingent of firefighters have responded to the fire Wednesday, according to the National Forest Service.

Mount Stirling is in the northwest end of the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest. It is southwest of Indian Springs and about 45-50 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The fire comes on the heels of the York fire that broke out July 28 in the Mojave National Preserve in California and crossed the state line near Searchlight, Nevada, and burned more than 93,000 acres before being contained.

COntact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly Twitter.

