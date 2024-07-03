Fire damages at least a dozen units in apartment complex

A fire began burning through a Las Vegas apartment complex at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, damaging at least 12 apartments, officials said.

Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department, talks about an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fire heavily damaged a Las Vegas apartment complex at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, affecting at least 12 apartments, officials said. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire has not yet been contained.

Initial reports mentioned a possible issue with a gas line at the three-story apartment building at 1000 Dumont Blvd., but this has yet to be investigated, according Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department.

One report of a person suffering from smoke inhalation has been received but not yet verified, O’Neal said. No other injuries have been reported.

Residents in the damaged apartments and those neighboring them will have to be relocated, O’Neal said. While the exact number of residents needing short-term housing is not confirmed, he said it is a large number.

“It is 112 degrees out here today. It’s very hot. And so one of our primary considerations now is maintaining the safety of the residents that had to be evacuated,” O’Neal said.

Firefighters will be cycled through a rehab process to make sure they are healthy enough to continue to fight the fire, he explained. Short breaks allow officers to get clean air and water.

Standing amid the smoke from the fire, O’Neal explained that there has been a history of fires at this location in the past. “There’s some construction features here that make them prone to some of the larger fires, including a common attic space,” he said.

The fire is still burning through this attic space as of Wednesday afternoon, O’Neal confirmed.

