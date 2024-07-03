111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Fire damages at least a dozen units in apartment complex

Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, J ...
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, J ...
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, J ...
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police look on as firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard ...
Las Vegas police look on as firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department, talks about an apart ...
Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department, talks about an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, J ...
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Traffic is blocked on Dumont Boulevard as Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartmen ...
Traffic is blocked on Dumont Boulevard as Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, J ...
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, J ...
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire as people look on along Dumont Boul ...
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire as people look on along Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, J ...
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Clark County Fire Department works to extinguish a fire at 1000 Dumont Road on Wednesday, J ...
The Clark County Fire Department works to extinguish a fire at 1000 Dumont Road on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, J ...
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Actor Mark Wahlberg greets other attendees at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2 ...
Summerlin resident Mark Wahlberg goes bald for new film ‘Flight Risk’
Guests in the baggage claim area of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, J ...
Calm but steady, Las Vegas airport sees July 4th travelers arrive
Mannion Middle School in Henderson. (Carri Greer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson OKs crossing guards for middle schools
Knowing the three major heat conditions and what to do could be vital to save a life, says the ...
Know the 3 major heat-related health issues and what to do
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 4:31 pm
 

A fire heavily damaged a Las Vegas apartment complex at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, affecting at least 12 apartments, officials said. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire has not yet been contained.

Initial reports mentioned a possible issue with a gas line at the three-story apartment building at 1000 Dumont Blvd., but this has yet to be investigated, according Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department.

One report of a person suffering from smoke inhalation has been received but not yet verified, O’Neal said. No other injuries have been reported.

Residents in the damaged apartments and those neighboring them will have to be relocated, O’Neal said. While the exact number of residents needing short-term housing is not confirmed, he said it is a large number.

“It is 112 degrees out here today. It’s very hot. And so one of our primary considerations now is maintaining the safety of the residents that had to be evacuated,” O’Neal said.

Firefighters will be cycled through a rehab process to make sure they are healthy enough to continue to fight the fire, he explained. Short breaks allow officers to get clean air and water.

Standing amid the smoke from the fire, O’Neal explained that there has been a history of fires at this location in the past. “There’s some construction features here that make them prone to some of the larger fires, including a common attic space,” he said.

The fire is still burning through this attic space as of Wednesday afternoon, O’Neal confirmed.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man sentenced in 11-year-old girl’s killing in shooting of mistaken NLV house
recommend 2
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for defrauding hospital, over $700k lost
recommend 3
Henderson OKs crossing guards for middle schools
recommend 4
Woman arrested in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Henderson
recommend 5
Know the 3 major heat-related health issues and what to do
recommend 6
RFK Jr. campaign resubmits signatures to appear on Nevada ballot