50 motorcycles burn at Las Vegas dealership, estimated damage at $250K

Clark County Fire Department crews dispatched to the scene found around 50 motorcycles ablaze upon their arrival.

Clark County Fire Department crews work to extinguish a fire at RideNow Powersports near the corner of Boulder Highway and Russell Road on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Clark County)

Clark County fire officials are investigating a blaze that involved about 50 motorcycles at a dealership this afternoon in southeast Las Vegas.

The fire was reported by multiple 911 callers about 2:20 p.m. at 6350 Boulder Highway, according to a statement from county spokeswoman Christine Crews. That is the address for RideNow Powersports.

Multiple crews arrived to find about 50 of motorcycles on fire in an outside storage yard and managed to stop it from spreading to additional equipment and the building, according to county spokesman Scott Carnahan.

The fire has been completely contained and the estimated damage is more than $250,000, Crews later said in an updated news release.

The total numbers of motorcycles involved has not yet been determined, she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.