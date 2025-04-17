74°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

50 motorcycles burn at Las Vegas dealership, estimated damage at $250K

Clark County Fire Department crews work to extinguish a fire at RideNow Powersports near the co ...
Clark County Fire Department crews work to extinguish a fire at RideNow Powersports near the corner of Boulder Highway and Russell Road on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Clark County)
Clark County Fire Department crews work to extinguish a fire at RideNow Powersports near the co ...
Clark County Fire Department crews work to extinguish a fire at RideNow Powersports near the corner of Boulder Highway and Russell Road on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Clark County)
More Stories
UnCommons features office space, retail, dining, housing and more on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, i ...
Construction wraps up at big mixed-use Las Vegas project
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas officer injured in 1 of 2 crashes involving police Thursday
Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
Famed Strip buffet not closing, despite social media rumors
(Getty Images)
Judge orders US to keep Venezuelan man in Nevada temporarily
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2025 - 3:39 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2025 - 4:29 pm

Clark County fire officials are investigating a blaze that involved about 50 motorcycles at a dealership this afternoon in southeast Las Vegas.

The fire was reported by multiple 911 callers about 2:20 p.m. at 6350 Boulder Highway, according to a statement from county spokeswoman Christine Crews. That is the address for RideNow Powersports.

Multiple crews arrived to find about 50 of motorcycles on fire in an outside storage yard and managed to stop it from spreading to additional equipment and the building, according to county spokesman Scott Carnahan.

The fire has been completely contained and the estimated damage is more than $250,000, Crews later said in an updated news release.

The total numbers of motorcycles involved has not yet been determined, she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES