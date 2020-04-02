Fire destroys 1 house under construction, damages 2 others

Las Vegas firefighters battled a fire at a home under construction in the northwest valley early Thursday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski talks about fire at 9600 La Madre Way (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire at homes under construction in northwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire in the 9600 block of West La Madre Way, near West Lone Mountain Road and North Grand Canyon Drive. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One large house under construction was destroyed and two others sustained minor damage in a fire in the northwest valley early Thursday.

The two-alarm fire was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 9600 block of West La Madre Way, near West Lone Mountain Road and North Grand Canyon Drive.

F3H TOC: 5:58AM 2-ALARM FIRE 9600 block La Madre Way heavy fire & smoke showing house under construction, defensive operations, wind blowing embers to other houses under construction, 2nd alarm required for fire #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 2, 2020

The wind was blowing embers into a second house, causing a second alarm for more crews, according to a tweet by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said one large home was destroyed while two others had some damage.

The location is in unincorporated Clark County. The Clark County Fire Department is investigating the fire.