Fire destroys vacant home near MLK, Carey; nobody injured

Nobody was injured early Thursday, May 9, 2019, when a vacant home was destroyed by fire at 2500 Page Street, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No injuries were reported after a house fire that resulted in a total loss in North Las Vegas Thursday morning, according to fire department officials.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at 2500 Page St., near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said.

Crews took down the fire in just over an hour and a half, he said. The home was vacant and no injuries were reported, nor were any evacuations needed.

A neighbor, Araceli Perez, 42, has lived on the street since 2005 and claims no one has lived at the home since 2005.

According to officials, the fire was the fourth incident at the home within the last few years. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Galloway said.

There was no damage to surrounding houses, Galloway said.