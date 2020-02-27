Fire forces 100 to evacuate North Las Vegas industrial complex

The call came in just after 4:30 p.m. to Brady Linen Services, 1 W. Mayflower Ave.

Multiple units respond to fire at North Las Vegas business (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews respond to a fire Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Brady Linen in North Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brady Linen Services (Google maps)

Crews respond to a fire Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Brady Linen in North Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at a North Las Vegas industrial complex Wednesday forced the evacuation of about 100 employees.

The call came in just after 4:30 p.m. to Brady Linen Services, 1 W. Mayflower Ave., northwest of North 5th Street and Losee Road, according to North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway.

A second alarm was called so firefighters could investigate the 106,000-square-footp building and ensure that all employees were accounted for, Galloway said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.