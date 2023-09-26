Fire near Overton 75 percent contained

A firefighter experienced a nonlife-threatening medical illness and was attended to at a nearby quick care facility.

A fire east of Overton has been 75 percent contained after four days of efforts.

The Huntsman Fire began Friday afternoon and has burned nearly 470 acres east of Overton on the east side of Mormon Mesa near the Virgin River, said Stephen Nell, fire chief of the Moapa Valley Fire Department.

“The primary area of concern remains the north side of the fire, where interior smoldering and creeping continue to pose challenges,” Neel wrote in a Monday evening news release. “Firefighting crews have been dedicated to this region, diligently working to extinguish hotspots and establish containment lines. Despite the persistent challenges, progress is evident each day, with containment steadily advancing around the fire’s edge.”

A firefighter experienced a nonlife-threatening medical illness and was attended to at a nearby quick care facility. The firefighter has been released and is in stable condition.

Neel did not say when he expected complete containment.

