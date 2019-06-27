Fire risk remains high through Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

The red flag warning, which began at noon Wednesday, indicates prime conditions — hot, dry, windy and low humidity — for wildfires.

Thursday’s 100-degree high will be accompanied by gusts up to 30 mph and very low humidity. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service across Clark County and much of Nevada will remain in effect through Thursday night.

The weather service is warning that any outdoor burning is not recommended during the warning. People also should avoid setting off fireworks or pulling over in dry brush and leaving the car engine running.

Thursday’s 100-degree high will be accompanied by gusts up to 30 mph and humidity between 5 percent and 10 percent across the county, the weather service said.

In addition to the increased chances for wildfires, a lake wind advisory has been issued for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area during the period, with gusts expected over 35 mph. Boaters should exercise extreme caution as waters can be rough, the weather service said.

Friday will follow with a high of 102 and afternoon breezes reaching up to 25 mph, while weekend temperatures will hover near 101.

It will be mostly sunny through the weekend, and no rain is in the forecast, according to the agency.