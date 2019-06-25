‘Fire weather watch’ issued for Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada

The National Weather Service issued the alert from noon Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday because humidity values and wind speeds will combine to create dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a “fire weather watch” for the Las Vegas Valley beginning midweek.

“We’re monitoring humidity values, the wind speeds and the fuels that are readily available in the valley,” said meteorologist Kate Guillet. “When all those ingredients come together, fires will spread rapidly.”

In addition, any outdoor burning is not recommended during the watch, which will be in effect from noon Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday in Clark, Nye and Lincoln counties.

Guillet said the agency would continue monitoring conditions throughout Tuesday with the possibility of upgrading the watch to a “red flag warning,” meaning conditions are ideal for wildfires.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain around normal for this time of year throughout the week. Tuesday will reach 102 degrees, followed by highs near 100 through Sunday. Overnight lows this week will be in the lower 70s, according to the weather service.

Breezy afternoons also are expected Tuesday through Friday, with gusts picking up to 30 mph. Winds should diminish over the weekend.