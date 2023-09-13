Firefighter among 3 taken to hospital after far west valley fire

One resident was outside when firefighters arrived, while the other was rescued from inside the home.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two residents and a firefighter were taken to University Medical Center after a far west valley house fire early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Bower Basin Street, near the 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue, Las Vegas Fire Department spokeswoman Jordan Moore confirmed.

One resident was located outside when firefighters arrived and “one had to be rescued” in the single-story residence, Moore said. Both were being treated for smoke inhalation.

The firefighter was being treated for an undisclosed injury.

“They are all reported to be doing well,” Moore said.

The fire was declared out at 1:04 p.m.

“The fire appeared to have started outside and moved into the residence,” Moore said of the preliminary investigation.

No cause has been determined.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.