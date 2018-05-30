Firefighter injured battling central Las Vegas blaze

A firefighter was injured Tuesday night after a fire at a central valley home.

About 11:18 p.m. the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 4516 Mark Ave., near Lake Mead and Decatur boulevards, according to fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor, Szymanski said.

Crews arriving at the scene found flames and thick, dark smoke pouring from the home. The fire was under control by about midnight.

No occupants were injured, Szymanski said, but a firefighter was hospitalized with a cut to his hand.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

