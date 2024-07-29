85°F
Firefighters battle blaze that displaced 16 tenants from apartment building

Smoke and flames near Las Vegas Strip on July 28, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street. (Clark County Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2024 - 10:55 pm
 

Clark County firefighters extinguished a fire that injured four people and left 16 residents displaced from a Las Vegas apartment building Sunday evening.

Smoke and flames could be seen against an orange sky as multiple engines battled the fire at 3937 Spencer St., near Flamingo Road.

The blaze was reported at 7:36 p.m., and arriving crews found multiple units in the apartment building affected by the fire. The Clark County Fire Department then upgraded the call to a second alarm, according to a news release.

Ten engines, two ladder trucks, two rescue units, one squad, one air resource unit, one EMS coordinator, three battalion chiefs and three investigators responded to the scene, the department said.

No one died in the fire, but four people were “transported due to burns and other injuries sustained during self-evacuation,” and 16 people have been displaced as a result of the fire, according to the release.

Clark County fire officials were assisted by the Las Vegas Fire Department, the Metropolitan Police Department, Community Ambulance, Southwest Gas and NV Energy, the release said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

