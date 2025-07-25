Firefighters battle large building fire near UNLV

A post office, smoke shop, tattoo parlor and other businesses appear to have been destroyed in the Las Vegas fire.

Firefighters battle a fire on Maryland Parkway near the UNLV campus on Friday, July 25, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews appear to have fully contained a three-alarm building fire on the 4600 block of Maryland Parkway, near the UNLV campus and Tropicana Avenue, by 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The blaze, first reported at 8:12 a.m., ravaged at least eight businesses at the University Gardens Shopping Center. A U.S. Post Office was also destroyed, according to Clark County Senior Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone.

By 11 a.m., the entire two-story center occupancy area of the shopping center had burned down. Wooden shards hung from structural concrete and metal beams and trees were visible through the wreckage on the other side of the building.

Earlier, Touchstone said the department had not been able to conduct a search to determine if anyone was inside the building. He said it could take several hours to search the building because of its instability.

The department is still investigating the cause of the fire, Touchstone said.

“We declared a defensive operation on the main fire and worked to protect the exposures on both the north and south sides,” Touchstone said. “We have been able to successfully do that with minimal damage to the north and south wings, protecting those businesses.”

The department had 120 to 125 firefighters on scene, plus 30 to 40 Metro police officers, around 9:30 a.m.. The fire was 90 percent contained at that time, Touchstone said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

