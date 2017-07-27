Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in central Las Vegas

Firefighters are working to extinguish a three-alarm building fire Thursday morning in the central valley.

Onlookers record a fire in the wash near where county firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze early Thursday morning. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters are battling a blaze on Cameron Street, near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns in a wash near where county firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze on Cameron Street early Thursday morning. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters are fighting a three-alarm building fire defensively Thursday morning in the central valley.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded about 1 a.m. to 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Crews called a second alarm soon upon arrival. They later called in a third alarm.

“Crews quickly determined that the fire was extensive and integrity of the structure was in question,” the Fire Department said in a release.

Thick gray, smoke billowing from the building was visible from miles away early Thursday. A handful of onlookers, phones pointed at a burning object in a water-filled wash between buildings, backed off and covered their mouths and noses.

“It’s going to be fuel,” a firefighter said to one of them. Otherwise the water would’ve doused the flames, he said.

Something was burning in the wash. Heard a firefighter tell an onlooker it's likely fuel burning, otherwise the water would extinguish it pic.twitter.com/ZggivsOTwN — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) July 27, 2017

One onlooker, Tony Stinziano, came to the scene because of a security alert his building was on fire. It turned out his building wasn’t burning, but the one adjacent to it was.

“You could touch wall-to-wall,” Stinziano said.

“It’s just glowing orange in there,” the firefighter said.

It wasn’t clear whether anybody was injured early Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.