Firefighters put out blaze at vacant office building in Las Vegas
No injuries were reported in a fire Thursday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
Fire crews responded at 11:18 p.m. to what a fire official believes might have been a vacant office building at 935 S. Decatur Blvd.
Fire and smoke were showing from the rear of the one-story brick building, fire spokesman Tim Szymanski tweeted.
The fire was extinguished by 11:45 p.m. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.