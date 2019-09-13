Firefighters put out blaze at vacant office building in Las Vegas

No injuries were reported in a fire Thursday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

Fire crews responded at 11:18 p.m. to what a fire official believes might have been a vacant office building at 935 S. Decatur Blvd.

Fire and smoke were showing from the rear of the one-story brick building, fire spokesman Tim Szymanski tweeted.

The fire was extinguished by 11:45 p.m. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.