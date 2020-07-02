Fireworks destroy truck, 1 suffers smoke inhalation in 2 fire incidents

A fire caused by fireworks destroyed a vehicle early Thursday in one of two blazes overnight in the Las Vegas Valley.

Fireworks ignited and destroyed a pickup in northwest Las Vegas early Thursday, July 2, 2020, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. Nobody was injured. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

In the first incident, Las Vegas firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Brighton Village Street, near Hualapai Way and West Elkhorn Road, at 12:36 a.m. There, they found a pickup on fire.

“Spent fireworks in back of truck caught on fire,” Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski tweeted. “No injuries.”

In the second fire, authorities were called to the 1300 block of Hart Avenue, near West Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards, at 2:57 a.m. for a house fire. Firefighters found a fire in the garage of a one-story residence. The fire was knocked down and one occupant of the home was transported to the hospital with what were described as minor smoke inhalation injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

