Local

First Clark County influenza death reported

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 1:10 pm
 
Updated November 20, 2023 - 2:04 pm
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The first Clark County death from the flu has been reported by the Southern Nevada Health District.

A man in his 60s died recently from influenza, according to a SNHD news release on Monday.

“Reports of hospitalizations and people seeking care for influenza-like illness in the community are also continuing to increase, and the Health District is encouraging everyone to do their part to protect themselves and others from spreading the flu or getting severely ill by getting the flu vaccine,” the release stated.

Influenza A has been the dominant type circulating, according to the latest weekly influenza report.

As of Nov. 17, there had been 37 hospitalizations for the flu in the SNHD area with 17 of those patients being 65 years or older. In 2022, there were 41 hospitalizations for flu for the corresponding week.

Flu season typically peaks between December and February but can last until May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get the vaccine each year. Older adults, younger children, pregnant people, and those with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from the flu. People who care for children who are too young to get the flu vaccine should get vaccinated instead. Flu vaccines are available at health district clinics as well as doctor’s offices and pharmacies throughout Southern Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

