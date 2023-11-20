First Clark County influenza death reported this season

A man in his 60s died recently from influenza, the Southern Nevada Health District reported on Monday.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first Clark County death from the flu this season has been reported by the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Reports of hospitalizations and people seeking care for influenza-like illness in the community are also continuing to increase, and the Health District is encouraging everyone to do their part to protect themselves and others from spreading the flu or getting severely ill by getting the flu vaccine,” the release stated.

Influenza A has been the dominant type circulating, according to the latest weekly influenza report.

As of Friday, there had been 37 hospitalizations for the flu in the Southern Nevada Health District area, with 17 of those patients being 65 or older. In 2022, there were 41 hospitalizations for flu for the corresponding week.

Flu season typically peaks between December and February but can last until May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the vaccine each year.

Older adults, younger children, pregnant people, and those with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from the flu. People who care for children who are too young to get the flu vaccine should get vaccinated instead. Flu vaccines are available at health district clinics as well as doctor’s offices and pharmacies throughout Southern Nevada.

The health district also encourages people to take steps to stay healthy. These simple measures can help prevent the spread of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:

— Wash hands frequently with soap and running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

— Stay home when sick and limit contact with others.

— Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

— Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Throw the tissue away after using it.

— Take a COVID-19 test if flu-like symptoms develop.

— Take antiviral drugs for flu if prescribed by a doctor.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.