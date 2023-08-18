93°F
Local

Flash flood warning issued for Red Rock, Route 159 area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2023 - 3:51 pm
 
Updated August 18, 2023 - 4:05 pm
Gray clouds as seen from Flamingo and Eastern looking toward the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Aug ...
Gray clouds as seen from Flamingo and Eastern looking toward the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Aug 18, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A flash flood warning has been issued for Red Rock Canyon, Spring Mountain Ranch and Nevada Route 159.

The National Weather Service advised to avoid the area. The warning is effective until 6:30 p.m.

The Scenic Drive is expected to be closed all weekend, according to Red Rock Canyon.

“In anticipation of weather impacts from Hurricane Hilary. From August 19 through August 21, the 13-Mile Scenic Drive and visitor center will be closed at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.”

