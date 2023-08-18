Flash flood warning issued for Red Rock, Route 159 area

A flash flood warning has been issued for Red Rock Canyon, Spring Mountain Ranch and Nevada Route 159.

Gray clouds as seen from Flamingo and Eastern looking toward the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Aug 18, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service advised to avoid the area. The warning is effective until 6:30 p.m.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️for central Clark County until 630 pm PDT. Heavy rain occurring in Red Rock Canyon, Spring Mountain Ranch and Highway 159. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways! Turn around, don't drown. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/8pQ8ikQd9W — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 18, 2023

The Scenic Drive is expected to be closed all weekend, according to Red Rock Canyon.

“In anticipation of weather impacts from Hurricane Hilary. From August 19 through August 21, the 13-Mile Scenic Drive and visitor center will be closed at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.”