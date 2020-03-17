‘Flood event’ closes popular trail from Colorado River to hot springs

The ladder that allows hikers to access the Arizona Hot Springs from the Colorado River temporarily closed on Tuesday due a recent “flood event.”

A hiker climbs the ladder to reach the Arizona Hot Springs in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Deborah Wall)

A section of a popular hiking trail near the Nevada-Arizona border was temporarily closed starting Tuesday, but not because of coronavirus.

A ladder on the Arizona Hot Springs Trail that allows hikers to access the springs from the Colorado River was washed out during a “recent flood event,” Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials said. Starting Tuesday, that section of the trail will be closed “in the interest of public and employee safety.”

The ladder is scheduled to reopen by April 16, park officials said.

Hikers still can still reach the hot springs by hiking the “very strenuous” 2½ mile Arizona Hot Spring Trail. The trailhead is located off U.S. Highway 93, about 7½ miles south of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area visitors center.

Other outdoor recreation areas around the Las Vegas Valley have had limited availability recently, but for an entirely different public health reason. Red Rock Canyon National Park temporarily closed Friday because so many people went to the park to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, the park said.

At Zion National Park, located about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas, shuttle services have been temporarily closed because of the virus.

The Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, which has walking trails, closed Monday. Clark County on Monday closed recreation facilities in parks while keeping outdoor areas open.

