Flooding closes I-15 both ways at Nevada-California border

More than 3 inches of rain fell southwest of Jean as a storm front rolled along I-15 toward Henderson around 4:30 p.m.

Floodwater covers part of the Interstate 15 pavement at Primm, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, after flooding closed the freeway in both directions shortly before 6 p.m. (NDOT FastCam)

Traffic exits Interstate 15 near Jean on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, after flooding closed the freeway in both directions shortly before 6 p.m. (NDOT FastCam)

Interstate 15 has been closed in both directions near the Nevada-California border because of heavy flooding.

The road was closed shortly before 6 p.m. There is no estimated time for resuming traffic, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation website.

Storms dropped rain across several parts of the valley early Saturday afternoon before skies cleared.

Another storm front began dropping rain across the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas and Henderson about 5 p.m. as it headed mostly eastward.

The storm dropped 3.15 inches southwest of Jean, .41 of an inch at the Jean Airport and .20 of an inch near Sloan and then .20 of an inch at the Pittman Railroad Channel in Henderson.

Power outages

Nearly 6,400 NV Energy customers are without power early Saturday evening as more storm cells move into the Las Vegas Valley.

The vast majority of the outages, more than 5,000, are on the east side of the valley, according to the NV Energy website.

Most outages are scattered instead of a few major areas.

The estimated restoration time varies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.