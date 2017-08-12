ad-fullscreen
Local

Flooding hits Highway 93 in northern Arizona

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2017 - 3:07 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2017 - 5:10 pm

A severe thunderstorm is affecting Saturday travel on Highway 93 in northern Arizona.

The National Weather Service and Arizona’s Department of Transportation have received reports of flooding on the highway near the Nevada border.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 3:15 p.m. in Dolan Springs. Large hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and flash flooding was possible, the National Weather Service said.

The storm hit Highway 93, the main route to Grand Canyon West, meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Significant amounts of water are collecting in a wash near the highway, the weather service said. The wash eventually drains into Lake Mead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter. Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report.

 

