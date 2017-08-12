Flooding hits Highway 93 in northern Arizona

A severe thunderstorm is affecting Saturday travel on Highway 93 in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service and Arizona’s Department of Transportation have received reports of flooding on the highway near the Nevada border.

TRAVEL ALERT: There are reports of flooding on US 93 around milepost 35 near the Nevada border. #aztraffic #azwx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 12, 2017

A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 3:15 p.m. in Dolan Springs. Large hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and flash flooding was possible, the National Weather Service said.

The storm hit Highway 93, the main route to Grand Canyon West, meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Significant amounts of water are collecting in a wash near the highway, the weather service said. The wash eventually drains into Lake Mead.

